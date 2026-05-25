Derrick Etienne Injury: Forced off against Chicago

Etienne (undisclosed) was forced off in the 74th minute of Sunday's 2-1 win over Chicago with an apparent injury, raising concerns before heading into the World Cup preparation with Haiti, according to Rolguy Docteur of Radio Kiss.

Etienne was forced off in the second half of Sunday's clash and no details have been provided on the nature or severity of the issue. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before providing any further clarity. Etienne will now shift his focus entirely to being fit for Haiti's World Cup campaign, with the timing of the injury a concern for the national team heading into the tournament.