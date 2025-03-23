Derrick Etienne News: First goal involvement of season

Etienne had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing three times (two accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-1 loss to New York Red Bulls.

Etienne entered the match in the 56th minute and set up Deandre Kerr in the 70th while leading Toronto in crosses and chances created. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Etienne who has combined for two chances created and four crosses over his last three appearances totaling 48 minutes from the bench.