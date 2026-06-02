Derrick Etienne News: Fit for Haiti

Etienne (undisclosed) came off the bench for 24 minutes in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over New Zealand, confirming his return to fitness after the apparent injury that forced him off during Toronto's win over Chicago.

Etienne's appearance is a significant relief for Haiti heading into the World Cup, with the forward having raised concerns after his early exit at club level one week ago. His involvement in the friendly confirms the issue was not serious and he will be available for Haiti's World Cup campaign. Etienne is expected to play a decent role for the Grenadiers, as a starter or as a supersub capable of changing momentums.