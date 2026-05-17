Derrick Etienne News: Nets equalizer on Saturday
Etienne scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Charlotte FC.
Etienne cut inside and scored brilliantly in the 22nd minute. He completed 21 passes and contributed defensively with a clearance, a tackle, and an interception. This was his first goal since February.
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