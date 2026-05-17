Derrick Etienne headshot

Derrick Etienne News: Nets equalizer on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Etienne scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Charlotte FC.

Etienne cut inside and scored brilliantly in the 22nd minute. He completed 21 passes and contributed defensively with a clearance, a tackle, and an interception. This was his first goal since February.

Derrick Etienne
Toronto FC
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