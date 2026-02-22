Derrick Etienne headshot

Derrick Etienne News: Scores once in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 9:08pm

Etienne scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against FC Dallas.

Etienne led the line as center forward and caused problems all night. He found the net once and could have added another, but Michael Collodi came up with a great save to deny him on a big chance. The goal means he has already surpassed his output from last season, when he failed to score in 25 games.

Derrick Etienne
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick Etienne See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick Etienne See More
Top 10 Trades, Transfers and Moves For the 2023 MLS Season
SOC
Top 10 Trades, Transfers and Moves For the 2023 MLS Season
Author Image
Liad Lerner
February 13, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday MLS Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday MLS Picks
Author Image
JD Bazzo
April 15, 2017