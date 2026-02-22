Derrick Etienne News: Scores once in loss

Etienne scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against FC Dallas.

Etienne led the line as center forward and caused problems all night. He found the net once and could have added another, but Michael Collodi came up with a great save to deny him on a big chance. The goal means he has already surpassed his output from last season, when he failed to score in 25 games.