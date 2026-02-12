Etienne has signed a new contract with Toronto FC after posting five goals and six assists in 55 appearances across all competitions since joining the club in April 2024. The winger previously recorded 12 goals and 14 assists in 90 appearances with Columbus Crew, adding two assists in 27 matches with Atlanta United and six goals with four assists in 79 appearances with the New York Red Bulls, winning the 2018 Supporters' Shield and the 2020 MLS Cup. At the international level, Etienne has earned 45 caps with eight goals and seven assists for Haiti and helped the nation qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.