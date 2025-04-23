Derrick Kohn Injury: Hopeful to return Sunday

Kohn (ankle) is hoping to return to training and be an option for Sunday's match against St. Pauli, according to the head of professional football, Peter Niemeyer, per Bjarne Voigt of Deich Stube. "He should be able to return to team training in a timely manner."

