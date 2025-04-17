Derrick Kohn Injury: Ruled out with ankle injury

Kohn has been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Bochum due to an ankle injury he suffered in training this week, coach Ole Werner said in the press conference.

Kohn suffered an ankle injury in training and will miss Saturday's game against Bochum. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will need to miss additional time. His absence is not expected to impact the starting squad as he lost his place in the lineup a few months ago.