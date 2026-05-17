Derrick Kohn headshot

Derrick Kohn News: Available moving forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Kohn has served his one-match suspension and is no longer suspended.

Kohn had been forced to sit out the season finale against Augsburg after picking up his fifth yellow card during the win over Mainz, ending the domestic campaign with three goal involvements across 29 appearances (21 starts). The Ghanaian international will now shift his focus entirely to the World Cup this summer before returning to Union Berlin ahead of the 2026/27 season, with the club looking forward to having him back in the fold once the tournament concludes.

Derrick Kohn
Union Berlin
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