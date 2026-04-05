Derrick Kohn News: Main creator for Union

Kohn had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing 10 times (three accurate) and creating three chances during Sunday's 1-1 draw with St. Pauli.

Kohn set up Andrej Ilic in the 52nd minute assisting the game tying goal while leading Union in crosses and chances created during the draw. The assist was the first since January for Kohn as he's combined for four shots, five tackles and 18 crosses over his last three starts.