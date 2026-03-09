Derrick Kohn News: Nets on Sunday
Kohn scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Werder Bremen.
Kohn opened the scoring with a well placed spot kick in the 18th minute. He registered the most crosses in the game and also contributed defensively with two clearances, one tackle and one interception. This was his first goal of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now