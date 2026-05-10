Derrick Kohn News: Season over after fifth yellow card
Kohn was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Sunday's 3-1 win over Mainz.
Kohn entered the match in the 60th minute and was shown the card in the 80th. The wide man will be suspended for next week's season finale against Augsburg ending the year with three goal involvements across 29 appearances, 21 of which were starts.
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