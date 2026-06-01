Derrick Luckassen News: Called up for World Cup

Luckassen has been called up to Ghana's World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Alexander Djiku, the federation announced, according to Leonardo Bertozzi of ESPN.

Luckassen's call-up comes at a critical moment for Ghana, who are already without center-back Mohammed Salisu following his ACL rupture in January, leaving the coaching staff with severely limited options in central defense. His addition to the squad provides much-needed cover at the back as the Black Stars prepare for their World Cup campaign, with the Dutch-born defender now set to travel to North America for the tournament.