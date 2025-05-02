Fantasy Soccer
Derrick Williams

Derrick Williams Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Williams (hamstring) is back in training ahead of Saturday's clash with Nashville, per Doug Roberson.

Williams returned to training ahead of Saturday's clash and should now be back fit and available. The defender is a big part of the starting XI and went the full 90 in all but two matches prior to the injury. It's unclear if Williams is fit enough for a starting role Saturday.

Derrick Williams
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
