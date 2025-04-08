Derrick Williams Injury: Doesn't train
Williams (hamstring) was not in training Tuesday, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.
Williams is still looking to recover his fitness after a hamstring injury left him out last match, with the defender still not training. This will put him in jeopardy for a return this weekend, as he will only have a few more days to regain his health. Luis Abram continues as his likely replacement if he remains sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now