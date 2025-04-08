Fantasy Soccer
Derrick Williams headshot

Derrick Williams Injury: Doesn't train

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Williams (hamstring) was not in training Tuesday, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.

Williams is still looking to recover his fitness after a hamstring injury left him out last match, with the defender still not training. This will put him in jeopardy for a return this weekend, as he will only have a few more days to regain his health. Luis Abram continues as his likely replacement if he remains sidelined.

Derrick Williams
Atlanta United
