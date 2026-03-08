Derry Scherhant News: Assists off bench

Scherhant assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Scherhant came off the bench to play 27 minutes, assisting once vs Bayer Leverkusen. He's only made six starts in 22 league appearances for Freiburg, scoring four goals with one assist in 755 minutes of play, averaging about 5.9 crosses per 90 minutes played.