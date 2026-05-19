Derry Scherhant News: Scores in win over Leipzig

Scherhant scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus RB Leipzig.

Scherhant closed out the scoring for Freiburg in the 2025/26 Bundesliga season following a great set-up from Igor Matanovic. Scherhant wasn't a regular for Freiburg, however, and he started in just 12 of his 31 Bundesliga appearances. He was productive when needed, as he had five goals on 36 shots (13 on target) and slightly under 1,300 minutes.