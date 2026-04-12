Derry Scherhant News: Solid in service
Scherhant generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Mainz.
Scherhant was fairly efficient with his service as half his crosses were considered accurate, but he just wasn't able to connect with a teammate for an assist. If Matthias Ginter's injury turns out to be serious, Scherhant could have a more prominent role in a favorable matchup against Celta Vigo in the second leg of the UEL quarterfinal. Freiburg scored three goals in the first leg of the tie.
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