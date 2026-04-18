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Desire Doue Injury: Clears knee scare, available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Doue (knee) has been cleared fit and is available for Sunday's clash against Lyon after being left out of the injury report, according to the club.

Doue had spent two days receiving treatment on the knee blow he suffered during Tuesday's Champions League win against Liverpool, making his clearance a significant relief for PSG heading into the weekend. The 20-year-old attacker had been in strong form before the knock with two goals and one assist across his last five appearances, and his availability ensures coach Luis Enrique has his full attacking arsenal at his disposal for Sunday's fixture against the Gones.

Desire Doue
Paris Saint-Germain
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