Desire Doue Injury: Comes off injured Tuesday
Doue abandoned Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool with an apparent knee blow.
Doue could be a doubt for future league action if he's dealing with a considerable injury after leaving the pitch in pain against the Premier League side. Luckily for the team, Bradley Barcola bounced back from an ankle issue midweek and will be a strong option to fill in the lineup. Prior to this game, the 20-year-old attacker was in good form with two goals and one assist over his last five appearances across all competitions.
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