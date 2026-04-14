Desire Doue headshot

Desire Doue Injury: Comes off injured Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Doue abandoned Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool with an apparent knee blow.

Doue could be a doubt for future league action if he's dealing with a considerable injury after leaving the pitch in pain against the Premier League side. Luckily for the team, Bradley Barcola bounced back from an ankle issue midweek and will be a strong option to fill in the lineup. Prior to this game, the 20-year-old attacker was in good form with two goals and one assist over his last five appearances across all competitions.

Desire Doue
Paris Saint-Germain
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