Doue was expected to miss the remainder of the year with a grade 3 hamstring injury but the dribbler could return before Christmas and is likely to resume training on grass next week according to reports. This is excellent news for PSG since he is an important player in the team and remains decisive when called upon, contributing three goals and one assist in seven appearances across all competitions this season. Until he returns fully fit, Bradley Barcola has been receiving increased playing time in the frontline.