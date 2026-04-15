Desire Doue Injury: Doubtful against Lyon
Doue (knee) will spend the next two days receiving treatment after taking a blow during Tuesday's Champions League clash against Liverpool, leaving his availability for Sunday's league fixture against Lyon uncertain, according to the club.
Doue had been in strong form heading into the Liverpool match, contributing two goals and one assist across his last five appearances in all competitions, making this a frustrating setback at a critical stage of the season. The club confirmed he will return to team training once the treatment period is complete, but the tight turnaround before Sunday's fixture makes his involvement a genuine doubt. Bradley Barcola, Kang-In Lee and Ibrahim Mbaye are the most likely candidates to step into the lineup if Doue cannot be cleared in time.
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