Doue seems to have fully recovered from his hamstring injury since he was spotted in team training on Thursday and participating in the setups. That said, the medical report still rules him out for Saturday's clash against Rennes, but a return in the match squad for Wednesday's Champions League game against Athletic now seems likely for the Golden Boy. Doue has been an undisputed starter and important piece in the system of coach Luis Enrique, therefore he should claim back his role in upcoming fixtures for PSG.