Desire Doue News: Bags equalizer
Doue scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Aston Villa.
Doue got the start Wednesday for a fourth straight match and kept his run of insane form going, scoring a goal in the 39th minute to equalize the match and spark a comeback. This does make it three straight games with a goal for the attacker, with four goals during that span. It was his third UCL goal as well, with eight goals in all competitions this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now