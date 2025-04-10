Desire Doue News: Bags equalizer

Doue scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Aston Villa.

Doue got the start Wednesday for a fourth straight match and kept his run of insane form going, scoring a goal in the 39th minute to equalize the match and spark a comeback. This does make it three straight games with a goal for the attacker, with four goals during that span. It was his third UCL goal as well, with eight goals in all competitions this season.