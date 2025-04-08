Desire Doue News: Extends scoring run

Doue scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Angers.

PSG's victory over Angers on Saturday saw Doué continue his fine run of form for the club. In 67 minutes played, the left winger scored one goal, completed the most dribbles in the match with five, and created two chances. The goal was Doué's third straight game with a goal in all competitions, and PSG will hope he can keep his hot streak going when they battle Aston Villa in the UCL on Wednesday.