Desire Doue News: Focus on UCL final before WC

Doue has been named in France's World Cup squad and will first compete in Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal before turning his attention to the tournament this summer.

Doue heads into the Champions League final aiming to recreate the magic of last season's showpiece, where he scored twice in the final against Inter Milan, with another big-time performance against Arsenal potentially boosting his case for a starting role at the World Cup. The young PSG attacker is locked in a tight battle with Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki for the fourth spot in manager Didier Deschamps' front line, making every minute in Budapest absolutely critical in his fight to lock down a starting role. Doue is stepping into what could be the most defining stretch of his young career, fully aware that one statement performance could be enough to cement himself as an undisputed starter for France at the World Cup this summer. Heading into the final, Doue has posted 12 goals, eight assists, 28 chances created and 34 crosses in 35 appearances (24 starts) for PSG, underlining the impact he has already delivered this season.