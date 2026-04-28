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Desire Doue News: Provided two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Doue assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich.

Doue played 70 minutes in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich, delivering two assists, first setting up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a lofted ball over the full-back for the 1-1 equalizer, then finding Ousmane Dembele after a strong central run through the Bayern defense. He finished with two shots and two key passes in an ultimately decisive team performance. The French winger has now been directly involved in 13 goals across Champions League knockout matches, a record for any player under 21 in the competition's history. Doue has now scored five goals and delivered four assists across 11 Champions League appearances this season, with his side holding a one-goal advantage heading into the second leg at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

Desire Doue
Paris Saint-Germain
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