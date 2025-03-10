Desire Doue News: Provides assist against Rennes

Doue assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win versus Rennes.

Doue was in the starting squad on Saturday against his former club and had a strong outing, providing the assist for Bradley Barcola's opening goal. He also registered two shots and two chances created, bringing his total to six shots and five chances created in the last three games. The midfielder has also been active defensively with 36 tackles in 22 appearances this season, showing his impact off the ball. His next chance to feature will come against Liverpool on Tuesday.