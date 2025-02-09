Desire Doue News: Provides assist in victory

Doue assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 4-1 win over Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 28th minute.

Doue assisted Ousmane Dembele's first goal after showcasing his dribbling skills once again. The Frenchman was tested in a deeper midfield role for the second time in three Ligue 1 games, and it worked well as he recorded his third straight assist. With strong competition for attacking spots, he could continue featuring in midfield for the rest of the season. This role didn't limit him, as he frequently pushed up the left flank when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia drifted centrally, allowing him to deliver six crosses, a season-high, including the assist for Ousmane Dembele.