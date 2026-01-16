Doue provided the assist for Ousmane Dembele's goal of the season, picking him out in the box before the forward produced the decisive piece of skill and the lob. Doue carried PSG's creativity all night, leading the match in shots with four, while also registering five crosses and five completed dribbles. His work rate without the ball stood out as well, as he won seven of 12 duels while PSG squeezed Lille higher up the pitch. Doue has now contributed two goals and one assist in four appearances since returning from injury, showing that he remains an undisputed starter and a decisive player for PSG. The young star attempted 10 shots and created seven chances in that span, highlighting that his goal contributions could have been even higher.