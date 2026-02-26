Desire Doue News: Provides one assist

Doue assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Monaco.

Doue delivered a strong attacking performance in Wednesday's clash against Monaco, providing an assist to Marquinhos in the second half after a sharp dribble. He added three shots, four key passes and five crosses. The Golden Boy is in excellent form, totaling three goals, one assist and 10 key passes across his last three matches in all competitions. The Frenchman is a constant threat to opposing defenses with his relentless dribbling, and his involvement on set pieces further enhances his ability to produce decisive moments at any time.