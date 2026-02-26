Desire Doue headshot

Desire Doue News: Provides one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Doue assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Monaco.

Doue delivered a strong attacking performance in Wednesday's clash against Monaco, providing an assist to Marquinhos in the second half after a sharp dribble. He added three shots, four key passes and five crosses. The Golden Boy is in excellent form, totaling three goals, one assist and 10 key passes across his last three matches in all competitions. The Frenchman is a constant threat to opposing defenses with his relentless dribbling, and his involvement on set pieces further enhances his ability to produce decisive moments at any time.

Desire Doue
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desire Doue See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desire Doue See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
80 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
116 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
150 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
274 days ago
Champions League Final Predictions, Odds & Lineups for PSG vs. Inter Milan
SOC
Champions League Final Predictions, Odds & Lineups for PSG vs. Inter Milan
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
275 days ago