Desire Doue News: Provides one assist
Doue assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 5-2 win versus Chelsea.
Doue registered one assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chelsea, setting up Ousmane Dembele with a through pass on a counterattack, while adding two key passes and a season-high three interceptions. The young winger once again showcased his natural attacking qualities, using his close control, acceleration and creativity to trouble Chelsea's back line throughout the match. Doue has been a productive option on the wing this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in seven Champions League appearances.
