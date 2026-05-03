Desire Doue headshot

Desire Doue News: Provides one assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Doue assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Lorient.

Doue played a direct creative role in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Lorient, delivering the cross in the first half that Yvon Mvogo pushed straight into Ibrahim Mbaye for the opening goal, before adding an assist in the second half for Warren Zaire-Emery. The French winger remained dangerous throughout his time on the pitch, attempting four shots and adding one key pass. Doue has now contributed 11 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.

Desire Doue
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desire Doue See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desire Doue See More
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
3 days ago
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
SOC
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
Author Image
Paulina Vairo
4 days ago
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
20 days ago
Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, April 8: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, April 8: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
26 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
40 days ago