Desire Doue News: Provides one assist in draw
Doue assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Lorient.
Doue played a direct creative role in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Lorient, delivering the cross in the first half that Yvon Mvogo pushed straight into Ibrahim Mbaye for the opening goal, before adding an assist in the second half for Warren Zaire-Emery. The French winger remained dangerous throughout his time on the pitch, attempting four shots and adding one key pass. Doue has now contributed 11 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.
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