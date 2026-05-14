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Desire Doue News: Provides one assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Doue assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Lens.

Doue was the most lively player in Wednesday's 2-0 win at Lens, combining with Lucas Beraldo on the left before setting up Ibrahim Mbaye with a precise pass that the Senegalese forward converted in stoppage time to seal the title, while adding one key pass, two tackles and three interceptions. Doue has now scored seven goals and provided four assists across 23 Ligue 1 appearances this season, confirming his steady rise in influence as the campaign has progressed.

Desire Doue
Paris Saint-Germain
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