Desire Doue News: Scores brace off bench
Doue scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Monaco.
Doue started on the bench and entered in the 27th minute following Ousmane Dembele's injury in Tuesday's match against Monaco, going on to score a brace. He struck with his first touch, finishing a sudden low drive off an assist from Bradley Barcola, before adding a second in the second half with a clinical effort after a pass from Warren Zaire-Emery to seal the win. The Frenchman, who had recently faced criticism for holding onto the ball too long and playing too individually, responded in the best possible way by becoming the first Paris Saint-Germain player to score a brace off the bench in a Champions League knockout match. The Golden Boy remains a key attacking piece for coach Luis Enrique, having recorded seven goals and two assists across all competitions this season.
