Desire Doue News: Scores goal, assist off bench
Doue scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 7-0 win against Brest.
Doue made the most out of his 30 minutes of play off the bench, scoring and assisting during the demolishing of Brest on Wednesday. This gives him two goals and assists in UCL play in his first campaign playing in the tournament, earning four starts with nine appearances in the process.
