Desire Doue News: Scores late winner

Doue scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Brest.

Doue played the decisive role in Sunday's 1-0 win over Brest, breaking the deadlock in the second half with a composed finish from a Lucas Hernandez assist. The French winger was one of the most active attacking players off the bench, combining sharp movement with direct running before delivering the moment the Parc des Princes crowd had been waiting for. Doue has now scored seven Ligue 1 goals across 22 appearances this season, with his strike against Brest coming just days after his complete performance in the Champions League semifinal second leg against Bayern Munich, further underlining his status as one of the most decisive young players in European football this campaign.