Desire Doue News: Scores one goal in win
Doue scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Nice.
Doue delivered a decisive performance in Saturday's 4-0 win over Nice, scoring early in the second half with a powerful strike into the top corner off a Nuno Mendes assist, and could have added more, registering six shots and three key passes. The winger continues to impress with his dribbling quality and composure, and could enjoy an extended run as a safe starter until Bradley Barcola returns from injury. The Frenchman has recorded nine goals and four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desire Doue See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 17: Picks, Predictions & Odds6 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10103 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction139 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction173 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter297 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desire Doue See More