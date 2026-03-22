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Desire Doue News: Scores one goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Doue scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Nice.

Doue delivered a decisive performance in Saturday's 4-0 win over Nice, scoring early in the second half with a powerful strike into the top corner off a Nuno Mendes assist, and could have added more, registering six shots and three key passes. The winger continues to impress with his dribbling quality and composure, and could enjoy an extended run as a safe starter until Bradley Barcola returns from injury. The Frenchman has recorded nine goals and four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

Desire Doue
Paris Saint-Germain
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