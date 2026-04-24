Desire Doue News: Scores one goal in win

Doue scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Nantes.

Doue played a decisive role in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Nantes, doubling the lead in the first half by latching onto Achraf Hakimi's precise through pass and firing a sensational effort into the top-left corner for his sixth Ligue 1 goal of the season. The French winger finished the match with two key passes, three crosses and two tackles. Doue has now scored 11 goals and delivered four assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, with his partnership alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele proving too much for a Nantes side sitting 17th in the table.