Doue began on the bench for the second straight match since returning from a hamstring injury but entered at halftime and made an immediate impact, scoring 18 minutes after coming on to help his team extend the lead against Metz on Saturday. The Frenchman remains an undisputed starter when fully fit and should be a key figure in the decisive second half of the season, with his club still competing on all fronts. He has tallied four goals and one assist in nine appearances across all competitions this season.