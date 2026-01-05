Doue made his first start since returning from a hamstring injury and scored with a powerful strike under the crossbar after a well-weighted pass from Fabian Ruiz in Sunday's match against Paris FC. He could have added to the scoreline but lacked a bit of efficiency, despite recording a season-high four shots, nine crosses and three key passes. When healthy, the Frenchman remains an important piece for coach Luis Enrique, though he has been limited to just 10 appearances across all competitions this season, registering five goals and one assist during that span.