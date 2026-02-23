Desire Doue News: Scores opener
Doue scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Metz.
Doue opened the scoring early in Saturday's win over Metz, finishing a well-weighted through ball from Warren Zaire-Emery. He added one key pass and one tackle but was substituted at halftime as a precaution ahead of upcoming fixtures. The Golden Boy, who scored twice in the Champions League against Monaco earlier this week, also ended a four-match Ligue 1 run without a goal contribution.
