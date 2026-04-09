Desire Doue News: Scores opener
Doue scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Liverpool.
Doue opened the scoring in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Liverpool with a deflected strike early in the match after a strong run from Ousmane Dembele, setting the tone for a dominant performance. The forward was heavily involved throughout, combining well in tight spaces and constantly looking to create chances with his movement and technical ability, registering four shots and one key pass. The Frenchman continues to shine this season, now up to five goals and two assists in nine Champions League appearances, confirming his growing importance in the attacking setup.
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