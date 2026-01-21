Doue turned in a strong performance but failed to register a goal or assist in Wednesday's match against Sporting CP, attempting three shots, delivering eight crosses and posting a season-high seven key passes, while also contributing five tackles and two interceptions. The winger remains an important piece in coach Luis Enrique's attack thanks to his ability to beat defenders off the dribble and his crossing quality, though his tendency to hold onto the ball too long can still be a drawback. Doué has scored two goals on five shots while creating nine key passes across three Champions League appearances this season.