Doue was electric from the opening whistle, having an early effort blocked before testing Jeffrey De Lange with a first-half save. He turned up the heat after the break, smashing the woodwork as PSG kept Marseille pinned deep under relentless pressure. His constant movement between the lines stretched Marseille's midfield and kept PSG's attack flowing in waves, as he finished with a season-high six shots and played a decisive role in Ousmane Dembele's opener by threading a brilliant outside-of-the-foot through ball that caught the defense flat-footed and set up Nuno Mendes for the assist.