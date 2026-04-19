Desire Doue News: Starting Sunday
Doue (knee) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Lyon.
Doue is back from his knee injury as expected Sunday, as the attacker lines up on the right flank. He remains a rotational pick despite his immense talent, stuck in a team with world-class players all over the field, notching five goals and two assists in 18 appearances (12 starts) this season.
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