Desire Doue headshot

Desire Doue News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Doue (knee) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Lyon.

Doue is back from his knee injury as expected Sunday, as the attacker lines up on the right flank. He remains a rotational pick despite his immense talent, stuck in a team with world-class players all over the field, notching five goals and two assists in 18 appearances (12 starts) this season.

Desire Doue
Paris Saint-Germain
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