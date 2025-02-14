Destiny Udogie Injury: Back in squad

Udogie (hamstring) is available for Sunday's clash with Manchester United, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Of the longer-term (injuries), Destiny is back in team training as well, which is good. He's ticked all the boxes in terms of getting through his rehab and conditioning, so he's part of the squad."

Udogie is back in the squad for Sunday's clash after getting through some important checks in training. It's a great sign for the club, who are finally seeming to get towards the light at the end of an injury-riddled tunnel. Udogie. The left-back could be straight back in the starting XI for Sunday's clash.