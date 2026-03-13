Destiny Udogie Injury: Closing in on return

Udogie (hamstring) is closing in on a return and "for sure" should be back to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday, March 22 before the international break, according to manager Igor Tudor.

Udogie will miss the trip to Liverpool this Sunday, and he's expected to return to action in the Spurs' final game before the international break -- a true six-pointer in the relegation race against Nottingham Forest. The absence of Udogie means Djed Spence has been playing at left wing-back in Tudor's 3-4-3 system.