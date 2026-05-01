Destiny Udogie Injury: Option for minutes

Udogie (strain) is an option for Sunday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. Udogie can be available, yes. I don't know if that's the beginning of the game or the second half, but he's available, yes."

Udogie is one of the few Spurs trending in the right direction this week after an absence in the last match, as he is set to return facing Villa. However, it is unknown if he can play from the start of the contest, potentially being eased in off the bench. As a player who has been on and off the injury list all season, it is a good sign that he could finish the season fit, a starting left-back when fit.