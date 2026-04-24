Destiny Udogie Injury: Out with muscle injury

Udogie is out for Saturday's match against Wolves due to a muscle injury, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "Yeah, Destiny has a (muscular) problem. I think he can't play tomorrow. I'm sorry, because he played a great first half, the second half as well, but the first one was great. I hope [Destiny] can be available next week at Villa Park."

Udogie is not going to play Saturday as he needs time to recover from a knock, suffering a muscle injury this week. This is a tough blow for the defender after consecutive starts, appearing to be getting a role back in the team after just returning from a previous injury. This will leave the flank open for Djed Spence and Souza to come in, as the club will now hope Udogie can play in their next contest as they try to avoid a dreaded relegation.